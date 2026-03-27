Never break this rule while texting a friend

Go ahead and call me young or naive for having this mindset: but I fully believe that there are certain no-nos when it comes to texting.

For instance, there’s no situation where sending “k” is acceptable.

It takes one single push of a button to send “OK” rather than “k” and it shows that you’re not mad at the person you’re texting.

The same can be said for adding a period at the end of a text.

I know it goes against the grammar rules you learned as a kid, but you have to go with me on this one.

Is it aggressive to end a text with a period?

Is it proper etiquette to end a sentence with punctuation? Absolutely.

Is ending a text message with a period an act of aggression? 100%

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Here’s why this is top of mind. This week, my coworker was asked to be a recommendation for his former child caretaker. He said he would happily do it and awaited a call from the potential new employer.

A while after he didn’t receive a call when it was expected, he went to send this message: “Just letting you know I never got any call.”

He showed it to me to get a second opinion that this was an acceptable way of telling her that the call never came, but for me the most significant part of the text was ending it with a period.

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One simple dot at the end of a text changes the vibe entirely. I goes from “just keeping you informed that they never called” to “you have wasted my time and they’re not hiring you.”

Panic.

Ending a text with a period comes makes the recipient of the message feel like they’ve done something wrong, and you’re pissed.

Next time you go to send a text ending in a period, give it a second thought. It can come across as anger.

Period.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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