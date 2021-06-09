The best buffets in New Jersey are right here

Now that Governor Murphy has finally reopened the buffets in New Jersey, I put together a list based on my social media to let you know where the good ones are.

People have differing opinions of the buffet especially in light of COVID, but I'm a huge fan both of buffets and salad bars. I'm one of those people who when I go out to eat, I want food as quickly as possible. I'm also horrible when it comes to ordering because I want everything on the menu, with a buffet I can have that.

So where are the great buffets of New Jersey? The ones with not only the biggest selections but everything on it is delicious. Check these out.

Giulio Poli

The Manor in the Oranges.. Everything that is great

Cindy Zwicker

The American Hotel in Freehold for weekend brunch . It’s like being at a wedding

Trev; Hotels often get overlooked when it comes to restaurants but having DJ'd parties at the American many years ago and worked at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt and owned SARCASM inte Cherry Hill Crowne Plaza, I can tell you that their breakfast buffets are incredible!

Jay Goldenberg

Borgata! Higher-end everything is on it.

Trev; Having done comedy at their Music Box Theatre, I can second that!

Vicky Jones

Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank for brunch

Rick Verso

Minado Japanese Seafood Buffet. Morris Plains, route 10 west in the Powder Mills plaza! Amazing!

James M. Di Gioia

The Walpack Inn They Feed the people and the Deer it was huge and they don’t do it like that anymore - back 25 years or so !

Regina Arcuri

KC Prime in Lawrenceville by the Quakerbridge Mall for Sunday Brunch.

Thomas Evans

Peking Buffet in Glassboro. Often imitated, never matched!

Thomas Mongelli

The Borgata & Hard Rock Hotels are my favorites for quality and freshness of ingredients, culinary superiority, selection, cleanliness, and expediency in replenishment. Plus, if you're a degenerate gambler (like me) you get it comped!

Mangia!

