One place where it makes sense to keep a mask mandate in NJ

I think it's safe to say we're all sick of hearing about mask mandates. Before 2020, having to wear a mask in public was unheard of.

Now that we're at the tail end of 2021, mask-wearing has become part of everyday life. We may not all agree on whether or not we should wear them, but it's a safe bet to say they'll be sticking around for a while.

As normalcy slowly returns, many of the mandates are disappearing. In fact, most places may only be asking you to wear one, but not requiring it.

Excluding medical facilities, there is one place where, in my opinion, mask mandates should remain.

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

Prior to the pandemic, buffets were one of those places where food sat in the open. And someimes, food coverings may not even be in place.

Since buffets have reopened, masks are required for the most part when you're up at the buffet line.

Katerina Sisperova

I completely agree with this, and think it's a long time coming. All too often we witness people sneezing or coughing when they're up getting food.

The food itself may also have been sitting out for long periods of time. And even if there are sneeze guards, it may not be enough for some peoples comfort.

Photo by Mark König on Unsplash

Also keep in mind when kids go up to the buffet line. They don't know better, and you know they may sneeze or cough regardless of where they are.

Drazen Zigic

And it goes beyond the typical buffet lines. This requirement should also hold true for any place that has a salad bar.

SageElyse

Now, I do have one disclaimer. If a location with salad bars and buffets is going to implement this into the future, they should at least provide the masks for their guests.

One buffet I recently went to was doing just that. You weren't allowed anywhere near the food without one on, but they were kind enough to at least provide a mask to it's patrons at no charge.

Now I'm not saying a mask requirement at a buffet is a make-or-break deal for me. I'm just saying I'm for the idea of keeping it as a requirement when you're up at the buffet lines.

sandr2002

But of course, that's just my opinion. What's more important is what you think. Should mask mandates remain at buffets and salad bars?

Take the poll below and let us know.

Now, buffets may be one way to dine in New Jersey, but there are certainly many other options here in the Garden State.

One of those many options is a staple here at home. I'm talking about the classic Jersey Diner. But how do you define what a regular diner is compared to a Jersey diner? Jeff Deminski breaks it down for you.

