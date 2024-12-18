Mask mandates returning to New Jersey: What you need to know

😷 NJ's largest hospital group announces a return to masking

😷 Masks are required for all patients and visitors

😷 RWJBarnabas Health cites respiratory viruses, including COVID

New Jersey's largest hospital group is back to requiring all visitors entering their facilities to mask up and maintain social distancing.

RWJBarnabas Health posted new guidelines to its website this week that state all visitors are expected to "wear an appropriate face mask" and "maintain physical distance."

"We will offer you a new mask for source control or may ask you to replace your own mask with a hospital-supplied mask," the new visitor guidelines read.

Visitors are also asked to wash their hands before entering.

The mask mandate is required for all hospitals, but optional for RWJBarnabas outpatient settings.

"Masking is strongly encouraged for all providers, staff, patients, visitors and vendors at all times in the presence of patients," the notice reads on the RWJBanabas website.

However, masking is required for all patients who present with respiratory symptoms, as well as all staff members and providers caring for them.

In addition to the mask requirements, hospital officials are asking anyone who is feeling sick, has symptoms or is running a fever to delay their visit for at least one day.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in New Jersey, but the infection risk is listed as 'low.'

Infection rates for all respiratory illnesses, including influenza and RSV, are listed as "moderate" by the CDC.

Mask mandates still controversial

Among the most polarizing issues during the pandemic was the mask mandate.

While most complied with the requirement to wear a mask in most settings, many had angry reactions to the idea of being forced to cover their face when entering any building.

The medical and science community were also divided over the effectiveness of wearing a mask and the others cited the potential harm the mask could cause to children.

A statewide mask mandate for healthcare settings was among the last to be lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy.

It wasn't until three years after the start of the pandemic, that Murphy finally lifted his universal directive that required masks in all health care settings.

At the time, Murphy said he understood if people wanted to keep masking up.

"Just because it's not mandated doesn't mean you can’t wear a mask yourself,” he said on News12 New Jersey, "If you feel comfortable, based on your circumstances wearing one, go ahead and wear one."

Here are the new visitor guidelines for RWJBarnabas Health hospitals and outpatient settings:

When visiting our hospitals, all visitors are expected to adhere to the following safety recommendations:

😷 Wear an appropriate face mask. We will offer you a new mask for source control or may ask you to replace your own mask with a hospital-supplied mask

😷 Clean your hands before and after your visit

😷 Maintain physical distance

When visiting RWJBarnabas outpatient or Medical Group facilities:

😷 Masking is strongly encouraged for all providers, staff, patients, visitors and vendors at all times in the presence of patients

😷 Masking is REQUIRED for all patients who present with respiratory symptoms, as well as all staff members and providers caring for them

😷 Every patient has the right to request their provider(s) and/or staff wear a mask when treating them

