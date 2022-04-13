The best bookstores across New Jersey, according to our listeners
When I was in college there was a small bookstore downtown called DJ Ernst Books. At the end of the semester freshman year, one of our professors took us downtown to visit the bookstore and bought us each a book. I ended up visiting DJ Ernst bookstore throughout my four years. Sometimes to pick up a book, other times to just chat with the owner Hommer. He had an old-school cash register, and a lot of the books were in old milk crates.
I would always go in looking for Edgar Allan Poe books because he would carry original copies. Some of the bindings on the books you would find in his store were so beautiful you would buy them just to have.
There is a feeling of joy I feel when I enter a bookstore. A feeling of endless possibilities and worlds to dive into and get lost in. Looking at all the books displayed, all demanding your attention. If I don’t walk in with an idea of what I’m looking for, I end up just looking for a cover that calls my name.
Once I find something that catches my eye, I’ll flip to a random page in the book, and give it a read. If I find myself wanting to read more, then it’s a book I want to take home.
New Jersey is home to a ton of local bookstores, including second-hand bookstores. I asked our listeners and readers for their favorite bookstores in New Jersey, check out their suggestions
Amy Flynn
Old Book Shop, Morristown
Ally McHugh
Old Book Shop in Morristown, an amazing selection of used books as well as postcards, photos, sheet music
Amy Wekselman
Indigo in Short Hills Mall
Tiffany Kung
WORD Bookstore in Jersey City!
Kristen Gray
WORD in Jersey City
Brady Beach Dillon
WORDS in Maplewood
John S Spot
Words in Maplewood
John S Spot
Chatham Bookseller
Jay Luschenat
Montclair Book Center can't be beat.
Nino Beattie
Little Boho bookshop in Bayonne
Jen Cody
Boho book shop in Bayonne. The owner is the sweetest woman and very knowledgeable.
Christina Bonito
Symposia in Hoboken
Ali Gillis
The Book Barn in Denville!
Ruth Roberto
Broad Street Books in Branchville
Phoebe Yankowski
Bookends in Ridgewood
Noreen Moran
Sparta Book Store. Very welcoming atmosphere. Wonderful people.
Amanda Holbert Haas
Sparta book store!!! They are wonderful! Friendly, helpful and cheerful!
Jamie Oksenhorn
Bookworm in Bernardsville! They are the best and have wonderful recommendations. Any book they don’t have, they get in right away.
Ryan C Pidor
Cindelle's Bookstore in Plainfield
Karen Lawler Pascale
Panoply in Lambertville
Jay Luschenat
Act 2 Books in Flemington.
Karen Meyer Yowell
Act 2 Books in Flemington
Christine Hagin
Here’s the Story in Union, great store and Joe is amazing, he will get anything you need!
Nikki Schreiber
Here’s the Story in Union! The owner, Joe, is super nice and knowledgeable! I won a grant for Holocaust related books for my classroom and he helped me compile a great list!
Jocelyn Hawkes
Here's The Story Bookstore! Right here in Union!
Anne Murdoch Sutton
The Frenchtown Bookshop
Elizabeth Ray
I like The Book Trader in Clark
Kearny Sheila
The Cape Atlantic Book Co in Cape May doesn’t look particularly charming or inspiring, but I’ve NEVER walked out empty-handed (make of that what you will)
Jennifer Clegg
Second Time Books in Rancocas Woods, Mount Laurel Township
Kearny Sheila
Hands down Asbury Book Co-operative in Asbury Park
Dayna Frieman Stein
Asbury Book Cooperative
Dayna Frieman Stein
River Road Books in Fair Haven
Kristina
Love love love LBI Book Swap in beach haven! Multiple visits every year!
Wrong Daddy
Booktowne in Manasquan
Jennifer Ziegler
Black Dog Books in Lafayette NJ.
Robert Weinstein
Two of my favorite places for purchasing books are the Matawan Aberdeen Public Library (including the book sales sponsored by Friends of MAPL) and the AAUW (Freehold) annual book sale. Admittedly, they're not commercial bookstores -- but your people should be reminded that there are additional local, NJ resources that offer books for sale AND that support local activities and scholarships. Lots of variety without resorting to online sales.