The battle of NJ brisket at an important charity event

Things actually haven't slowed down since the election as Jodi and I continue to make our way around the state supporting law enforcement, small businesses, and important causes.

For years, Jodi was involved as a volunteer for a great group in Princeton called Senior Care Services. Executive Director Adriana Morabito does an outstanding job leading the organization and matching volunteers with seniors needing help.

The event last night was a spectacular success. Jodi and I went to support the group knowing first-hand how important the cause is for local senior citizens. She and our kids continued volunteering through the lockdowns shopping for and delivering meals to elderly citizens who could not get out.

As we were talking to some of the attendees that Jodi knew from her time volunteering with them, I spotted Reggie behind a table. Yup, Reggie from 1911 Smoke House.

Bill Spadea and Reggie from 1911 Smoke House Bill Spadea and Reggie from 1911 Smoke House loading...

The rest of the night came down to brisket. I also met Joe, he's the owner of the Blaze Restaurant in Princeton who also makes an outstanding brisket.

Joe from Blaze Restaurant Joe from Blaze Restaurant loading...

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom