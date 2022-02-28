The Atlantic City most people don’t see 👀

For most New Jerseyans, Atlantic City is a place to go to gamble, see a show, have a nice dinner, go for a weekend getaway, or your first big night out when you turn 21.

You take the AC Expressway straight into town, make a left or a right on Atlantic Avenue and get to the parking garage at your hotel.

Once you drive through some of the streets you see some urban decay and a seedy character or two, but you keep driving to your hotel on the boardwalk.

Atlantic City has some pretty nice neighborhoods away from the casino area. Locals know about Chelsea or the North and South Inlet areas. Lower Chelsea borders Ventnor City and if you were blindfolded and dropped off there, you'd think you're in Avon or Spring Lake.

Here's a little slice of Chelsea on a recent Sunday drive to AC.

There are two really nice high-rise condo buildings near the border of Ventnor, The Berkley, and The Plaza.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

This is on the beach block looking out toward the bay.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

The boardwalk in this area has no pizza places, T-shirt shops, or casinos, just enough room to walk or ride a bike.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

Some of the houses along the boardwalk and beach are newer, mixed in with some Jersey Shore classic homes.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

There are some stunning mansions along Atlantic Ave.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

A block from the beach and two blocks from the end of town.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

House after house on some blocks are the stuff house tours are made of.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

About two blocks from the ocean is a nice recreation area along the bay.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

This is one of the older, but not real old houses right on the boardwalk and beach.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

A newer "castle" style house was built right near the beach just a couple of years ago.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

Some of the houses are duplexes that can be rented out in summer.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

These tree-lined streets with these grand old shore houses are even more stunning in the summer.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

Newer townhouse units sit right across from the beach and boardwalk.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

The beach in Lower Chelsea is just wide enough with a gradual slope into the ocean and not crazy crowded.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

The Riviera Apartments is one of the few remaining buildings of old AC and right on the boardwalk.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

There are 52 units in this nine-story classic AC building.

(Dennis Malloy photo) (Dennis Malloy photo) loading...

