The Atlantic City most people don’t get to see

Most people think of Atlantic City as a gaming mecca or a place to see great shows in one of the many casino hotels. Sure, there's that right in the middle of town and mostly on the boardwalk.

For those of us who go there because it's a great beach town, we see something completely different.

On a recent Saturday morning bike ride from the south end to the north end of town I got a chance to capture some images you probably wouldn't associate with Atlantic City.

This is the northernmost beach in Atlantic City on the Absecon Inlet.

You don't usually get to see water this clear along the Jersey shore, you do here!

Just past that beach the boardwalk end and the promenade begins.

The paved walkway for bikes and runners wraps around the inside of the inlet.

It's a great oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Off in the distance is the Brigantine Boulevard Bridge.

The view of the city from the marina is one you don't often get to see.

That majestic building is the Atlantic City Coast Guard Station.

In the marina, you can hop on a sightseeing boat or go parasailing.

You're right at the entrance to historic Gardner's Basin.

Back Bay Ale House is one of the great restaurants on the basin.

The Poseidon statue was donated by the former Trump Marina and Harrah's.

This neighborhood in the north end is not what most people expect in Atlantic City.

Some of these historic homes are stunning with the Absecon Lighthouse in the background.

A marker on the boardwalk at Rhode Island Avenue indicates where to turn off to get to the lighthouse.

If you think AC is loaded with seniors, check out the line of young people waiting to get into the Ocean's Resort pool at 10:30 in the morning.

At the southern end of town is the Lower Chelsea neighborhood of AC.

You might think you're in Spring Lake or Avon-by-the-Sea.

