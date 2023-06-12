The Atlantic City Airshow is roaring back to NJ for 2023

Imagine: jet fighters screaming through the air, brave soldiers parachuting out of planes, classic aircraft performing aerial acrobatics, and a lot more. That’s what you’ll have Aug. 16 during the Visit Atlantic City Airshow

This will be the 20th year for the show and will feature the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and 177th Fighter Wing of the N.J. Air National Guard.

The theme is “A Salute to Those Who Serve.”

From the event’s release: “To celebrate 20 years in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year’s show our best one yet,” said Michael Chait, president, Greater Atlantic City Chamber. “Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marine’s Harrier team is only going to enhance this year’s experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike!”

The USAF Thunderbirds will feature a demonstration of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, first introduced in 1993, and is the most popular fighter of its time with over 4,100 delivered around the world.

Returning this year to Atlantic City is the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team – combining tactical mobility, responsiveness and flexibility both afloat and ashore, this light attack aircraft is well-suited to the special combat and expeditionary requirements of the Marine Corps.

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II aircraft assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542 prepares to land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5), not pictured, in the East China Sea Sept. 3, 2014. The Peleliu was underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dustin Knight/Released) A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II aircraft assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542 prepares to land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5), not pictured, in the East China Sea Sept. 3, 2014. The Peleliu was underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dustin Knight/Released) loading...

The event is free to the public (organizers say that last year, upwards of 500,000 spectators saw the showky), but there are premium seating and amenities options available for a price.

attachment-image003 loading...

There is a practice day the day before, the 15th, and there is no rain date. For more info about premium seating options or the show itself, visit: https://airshow.acchamber.com/

