The areas of New Jersey by the Joint Base are going to be loud soon

For those of us who live within earshot of the Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, some days are noisier than others. Some of those noisy days (and nights) are coming up in the next couple of weeks.

The Base issues “Noise calendars” to let nearby residents (and you don’t have to be that nearby to hear the noise) know when activity is going to be lighter or heavier. There are three levels of noise:

Low Noise — ground small arms and light crew weapons training; may include small arms fire and rifles

Moderate Noise — rotary wing aerial gunnery; may include .50 caliber weapons, rocket fire, rotary cannons

High Noise — heavy crew weapons training and cratering munitions; may include mortar live fire, Howitzer fire, and cratering charges

For the rest of the month of May, it’s mainly “High” and “Moderate”, so be prepared. From the 12th through the 15th, it’s all high noise expected. Then again on the 17th and then the 19th to 23rd, it’s going to be noisy.

The other days in May will be “Moderate Noise” with the exception of May 28, 29, and 31, which will be “Low.”

As someone who has lived close enough to the base (on the Ocean County side), hearing the sounds of soldiers training is oddly comforting. It just makes me feel safer. I know many other people also enjoy hearing the gunfire and explosions, referring to it as the “sound of freedom.”

