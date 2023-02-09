The animals at Adventure Aquarium are all in for the Eagles
Sitting right across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, it’s not surprising that the Adventure Aquarium in Camden is rooting for the Eagles in this weekend’s Super Bowl; well, the animals are, anyway.
Of course, a lot of the humans at the aquarium are also fans of the Eagles:
When the game kicks off on Sun. at 6:30 PM, the Eagles will have the backing of at least one penguin:
Ok, a football playing octopus is just flat out cool:
Adventure Aquarium has been voted one of the ten best aquariums in the country:
Adventure Aquarium is also asking for the public’s help in being named a top ten aquarium again this year:
Help us win the #1 spot! Adventure Aquarium is just one of 20 facilities nominated for USA TODAY 10Best Aquariums, and this year we hope to rank at the top of that list. Voting is open now through March 6, and you can vote once per day (per device) here.
In case you’re unfamiliar with Adventure Aquarium, it is one of the largest aquariums on the East Coast, featuring over 8,000 animals in over 2 million gallons of water.
Visitors can experience hands-on animal encounters, meet penguins, touch a shark, and witness incredible ocean life displays, including a 40-foot long ocean tunnel.
Some of the most popular exhibits at Adventure Aquarium include the Jellyfish Discovery Center, the Hippo Haven, and the African Penguins exhibit.
It really is a gem and we are lucky to have it here in New Jersey.
