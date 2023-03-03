The 4 best ethnic eateries in NJ that aren’t Italian

New Jersey is a diverse state with a rich history and culture. It's no surprise that there are many great ethnic restaurants in the state that serve delicious food from around the world.

And since our listeners are very discriminating about their culinary tastes, we figured we could trust them to tell us what the best ethnic restaurants in the state are.

And though NJ’s restaurants represent so many more ethnicities than these four, (Italian, anyone?) these are some of what our listener foodies consider the most authentic—The best of the best.

Edison has its share of Indian fare, but Delhi garden is a stand-out. This restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine, including dishes like tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, and saag paneer. The food is prepared with fresh ingredients and expertly seasoned, making for a truly delicious dining experience.

This restaurant serves authentic Brazilian cuisine, including dishes like churrasco, a type of grilled meat, and feijoada, a hearty stew made with black beans and meat. Rodizio Grill offers over a dozen rotisserie-grilled meats, perfectly seasoned and carved tableside. The food here is cooked to perfection and the atmosphere is lively and fun.

This restaurant serves delicious Mexican food, including all the traditional ones like enchiladas, tacos, and burritos. The food is cooked fresh and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. People say that La Cita is the best Mexican restaurant they’ve ever eaten in.

This favorite serves traditional Chinese dishes, including dishes like kung pao chicken, dumplings, and egg rolls, of course. But the stand out is their sizzling rice soup with shrimp.

It’s something that people rave about .and say that it’s worth the drive from anywhere to taste. The food is cooked with care and, like a lot of Chinese restaurants, it’s pretty casual. But what it lacks in ambiance it makes up for in amazing flavors.

We know that New Jersey has many great ethnic restaurants that serve delicious food from around the world. From Indian to Brazilian to Mexican to Chinese, there's something for everyone in the Garden State. And these should definitely be next on your list.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

