The 10 best bagel places in New Jersey

A lot has been said about the Twitter war between New York and New Jersey about bagels. For those of you who are unaware, it goes like this: The city of New York tweets:

And the office of the governor of New Jersey tweets:

And while it may be true that the origin of bagels is in New York (and actually we’re not even sure about that), we have taken the art of the bagel and have run with it. New Jersey bagels are now arguably way better than New York’s. It’s a classic case of the tortoise versus the hare. The fact is, New York bagel places rested on their laurels for way too long, assuming themselves to always be the best, while New Jersey upped—and then perfected—its game.

Yeah, of course, you can find those hole-in-the-wall authentic bagel places in New York City or the Boroughs where they do it the old-fashioned way and really shine. But there are so many places that try and fail. Whereas, in New Jersey we are much more consistent. Our bagels are chewier, have the perfect bite, and are the right size— not too small and not overly large where the proportion of crust to bagel bread is out of whack. But you don’t have to believe me. Just do me a favor and try out any one of these top 10 bagel places that our listeners submitted and put them up against any of the so-called “New York traditional” bagel spots.

I dare you to find better than these 10.

Bagels Supreme - Springfield Hot Bagel Bakery - Oakhurst Muheisen’s Bagel and Deli - Washington Bagels and Beyond - Trenton (and Yardville) Four Corners - Lakewood Medford Bagels - Medford Stonebridge bagels - Allentown Kibitz Eoom - Cherry Hill Mountain Lakes bagel - Mountain Lakes Wonder Bagels - Jersey City

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.