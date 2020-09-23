A bagel war has been declared between NYC and NJ

At 1:12pm on Tuesday September 22, an act of war was declared against New Jersey by New York City. That’s when a tweet went out from their official Twitter account that at first had nothing to do with bagels. It was meant to discourage large gatherings because of COVID-19. In so doing, they took a swipe.

Avoid large gatherings at all costs like a bagel from New Jersey? NYC really wants to die on this hill? The first known mentions of bagels happened back in the early 1600’s in Krakow Poland in Jewish communities, so don’t act like you invented the damn thing NYC. If you’re going to claim your bagels are superior because of your water coming from the Catskills Watershed, then admit that same watershed serves parts of New Jersey and that not all parts of NYC city get their water this way.

After the first, totally unprovoked shot was fired on Tuesday it took only one hour and fifty-nine minutes for New Jersey to strike back. The official Twitter account of the state of New Jersey told NYC to delete their account. Bravo. Short and sweet.

If you think NYC bagels are better I have one of their bridges I'd like to sell you. If anything I think ours are just as good if not better. I’m told these Bennies don’t even put pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel. Major point deduction right there. Much of the bagel kingdom of NYC rests on its laurels. We have the finest bagels in the world and we know what breakfast meat to put on one. Which of course is pork roll. Or Taylor Ham. Whatever. Pick one. Now is no time for division.

Just don’t put butter on a bagel. Put cream cheese. As God intended.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.