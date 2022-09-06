The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ

At first I thought this was impossible.

The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?

So I was surprised anywhere in New Jersey would get the most Airbnb bookings let alone it being Ocean City. But here’s why…

It’s not about fall foliage. It’s about the waning days of what is still technically summer in September after Labor Day, and it’s about the nice enough days to still enjoy the beach in the early days of fall.

Also, the ocean water temp is always warmer at summer’s end. And with this crazy climate change, who knows, maybe eventually October will be the new September.

According to Airbnb, the most bookings in the country for September 1 through December 31 were right in Ocean City, New Jersey. That crazy dry town (but with a handy liquor store just across the bridge) with their annual Doo Dah Parade and Baby Parade.

They may not have a ton of nightlife or big-name entertainment (I know, I’ve lived there) but when you think how close it is to Atlantic City this number one business starts to make sense.

And of course, rental prices drop dramatically after Labor Day. So it just makes sense economically and you’re also not crowded out on the beach or at the restaurants.

So if Ocean City gets the most Airbnb fall bookings in the nation who rounds out the top 10?

2. Bella Vista, Arkansas

3. Oxford, Mississippi

4. Santa Ana, California

5. La Mesa, California

6. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

7. Ann Arbor, Michigan

8. Lubbock, Texas

9. Lexington, Kentucky

10. Wheat Ridge, Colorado

If you’re thinking football had an influence, you’d be right.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion