Police: NJ driver, 31, causes Thanksgiving crash that leaves woman, teen critically hurt

EDISON — A Union County woman was accused of causing a crash early on Thanksgiving that sent a Middlesex County family to the hospital - two of them fighting for their lives.

Around 1:32 a.m., Edison police responded to Route 1 North and Parsonage Road right near the Menlo Park mall, where two vehicles were involved in a wreck, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

One driver, 39-year-old Diego Mejia, of Edison, suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition.

His wife, 35-year-old Jessica Naranjo, of Woodbridge, and Mejia’s 15-year-old daughter were both critically hurt with life threatening injuries, as of Thanksgiving night, Ciccone said.

The other driver, 31-year-old Alyssa Figueredo, of Cranford, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Initial investigation by Edison Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Figueredo had run a red light and struck the Mejia family’s vehicle.

Figueredo has been charged with three counts of third-degree assault by auto and driving under the influence, as well as other traffic violations.

No other details were made public as of Friday morning, including the types of vehicles involved.

Anyone with relevant information or surveillance footage of the crash was asked to call Detective Chris Pitoscia of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective Ken McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

