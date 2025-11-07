Delicious Tex-Mex restaurant to open its first NJ location
Are you a sucker for tacos, nachos, queso dip, or a quesadilla like I am?
Then good luck reading this without your mouth watering.
This Tex-Mex food looks incredible, and the restaurant that serves it is coming to the Garden State.
Tacobee’s, a chain popular in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, is opening a third location, this one in Franklin Township.
Tacobee’s opening in Franklin Township
We are thrilled to announce that Tacobee is bringing the authentic flavors of Mexico right to your neighborhood! For years, we’ve shared our passion for fresh, scratch-made cuisine — from our perfectly seasoned street tacos to our signature bowls.
In addition to their tacos and famous quest blanco, Tacobee’s also offers burrito and salad bowls, fried cauliflower, loaded fries, and desserts like churros and Oreo mousse cups.
We can’t wait to open our new doors and become your family's favorite spot for vibrant food, great service, and a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Tacobee’s is perfect for a quick lunch or a late-night snack, they’re open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m..
Okay, let that sink in. 3 a.m.? How can this not be a hit?
How many places can you go for food that late (or early?) anymore? Even the 24-hour diner has largely gone away, with only 16 of them left in the entire state.
Closing out your night with a Mexican food run up until 3 a.m. is going to be wildly popular. Frankly? I love this for us.
For updates on where the new restaurant will be and when it will open, follow Tacobee’s on its social media pages.
Full disclosure: writing this article actually inspired me to make a late-night quesadilla. Thanks, Tacobee’s!
