Are you a sucker for tacos, nachos, queso dip, or a quesadilla like I am?

Then good luck reading this without your mouth watering.

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

This Tex-Mex food looks incredible, and the restaurant that serves it is coming to the Garden State.

Tacobee’s, a chain popular in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, is opening a third location, this one in Franklin Township.

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

Tacobee’s opening in Franklin Township

We are thrilled to announce that Tacobee is bringing the authentic flavors of Mexico right to your neighborhood! For years, we’ve shared our passion for fresh, scratch-made cuisine — from our perfectly seasoned street tacos to our signature bowls.

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

In addition to their tacos and famous quest blanco, Tacobee’s also offers burrito and salad bowls, fried cauliflower, loaded fries, and desserts like churros and Oreo mousse cups.

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

We can’t wait to open our new doors and become your family's favorite spot for vibrant food, great service, and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

Tacobee’s is perfect for a quick lunch or a late-night snack, they’re open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m..

Okay, let that sink in. 3 a.m.? How can this not be a hit?

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

How many places can you go for food that late (or early?) anymore? Even the 24-hour diner has largely gone away, with only 16 of them left in the entire state.

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

Closing out your night with a Mexican food run up until 3 a.m. is going to be wildly popular. Frankly? I love this for us.

For updates on where the new restaurant will be and when it will open, follow Tacobee’s on its social media pages.

Full disclosure: writing this article actually inspired me to make a late-night quesadilla. Thanks, Tacobee’s!

tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram tacobees_mexicangrill via Instagram loading...

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025 These individual stores sold more than one winning lottery ticket in 2025. And one store had more than all the rest. Based on New Jersey Lottery information as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈