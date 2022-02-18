NJ teens charged after deadly Route 1 high-speed race in Edison

Two teens, 18 and 17, have been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Edison last month that killed a high school senior.

Tyler Dickerson, of South Brunswick, and the younger boy had been involved in a high-speed, two-car race that ended in tragedy, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The 17-year-old crashed his vehicle into a vacant building.

His passenger, 18-year-old Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, was killed in the wreck.

Diana Somarriba Diana Somarriba (South Brunswick police) loading...

The car had been driving southbound along Route 1 in Edison near Fox Road around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, Ciccone previously said.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.

He was released on conditions following a family court hearing.

Dickerson was charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.

After a hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court, he also was released.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to contact Captain Masi of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

