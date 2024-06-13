2 teens arrested after cops find them hiding in NJ mall overnight

🚨 Two teens were busted overnight at a mall

🚨 Police responded to a burglary alarm

🚨 It's not clear how much merchandise was stolen

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — When an alarm went off inside a South Jersey mall this week, police went to investigate and found two teens with large bags of stolen items.

On June 12, at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm the Hamilton Mall.

Inside, they found a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from Mays Landing, wearing ski masks and carrying large bags stuffed with items stolen from various stores.

SEE ALSO: NJ officials blame parents for unruly kids

Hamilton Mall (Google Street View) Hamilton Mall (Google Street View) loading...

The two teens tried to run but were caught. The stolen merchandise was returned to its rightful stores.

Both juveniles are charged with resisting arrest and multiple counts of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, according to the police department. They were released to their guardians, pending court appearances.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the two teens, what mall stores were burglarized, or how much money in merchandise was stolen.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom