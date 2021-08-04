Teens accused of stabbing, shooting murder in New Brunswick, NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of a violent murder in which a city man was stabbed and shot to death last week.

Omar Maroquin-Levya, 25, of New Brunswick, was found with multiple wounds by New Brunswick Police last Thursday morning, around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Comstock Street and Joyce Kilmer Avenue. The intersection is next to Joyce Kilmer Park.

Maroquin-Levya was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators found that two 17-year-old males, also from New Brunswick, had been behind the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The duo were found in Irvington on Tuesday and were being held following a preliminary hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Due to their age, the identities of two teens were not disclosed.

The killing did not appear to be a random act, as they had been acquainted with Maroquin-Levya, Ciccone said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Brunswick Police at 732-745-5200 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3330.

