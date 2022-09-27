NEWARK — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent fatal shooting of an Irvington man, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Kyle Eley, 50, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the corner of South Orange Avenue and Munn Avenue in Newark on September 14. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not revealed the name of the suspect because of the suspect's age. The teenager is being housed in a juvenile detention center.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, the prosecutor's office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

