Teen shot near Newark, NJ school found three miles away

🚨Shots were fired near the Bragaw Avenue School in Newark

🚨The victim was found three miles away from the school

🚨No arrests have been made

NEWARK — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning, sending an elementary school into a brief lockdown.

Shots were fired on Leslie Avenue around 10:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The Bragaw Avenue School was put on lockdown as police tried to locate who fired the shots.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported nine shell casings were found outside the school.

Map shows Leslie Avenue and Grand Avenue in Newark Map shows Leslie Avenue and Grand Avenue in Newark (Canva) loading...

An injured teen found three miles away on Grand Avenue was identified as the person who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital and was in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Fragé.

The shooting remains under investigation, including how the teen made it from the shooting scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

