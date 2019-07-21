Teen critically injured in Jersey Shore motorcycle crash

TOMS RIVER —A teen who rode up the shoulder of Route 37 to get around stopped traffic on Saturday morning was thrown from his motorcycle after rear-ending a car, according to police.

Dawson Palmarini, 17 of Toms River rode his 2013 Honda CBR motorcycle on the eastbound shoulder around 11:30 a.m. and stuck an Accura making a right turn onto Gray Avenue, Toms River police said.

The teen was unconscious and treated at the scene before he was flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, police said. Palmarini was charged with reckless driving and improper passing.

According to his Facebook page Palmarini is a student at Toms River High School East. A May 28 post features a picture of a bright red motorcycle and the caption "new bike."

The driver of the Accura, Brian Bucci,22, of Saugerties NY was criminally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (out of New York ) and being involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury. He was released on a summons.

People headed to the beaches to beat the 100 degree heat on Saturday were temporarily delayed as Route 37 was closed in both directions for an investigation and the landing of the medical helicopter.

