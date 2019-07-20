Woman crashes into and kills NJ corrections officer, troopers say

Officer Sean Brown (NJ State PBA)

WOODLAND - A corrections officer died on his way to work on Route 72 before sunrise Saturday after a Maryland woman, who also died, collided with him.

Officer Sean Brown, 34, of Barnegat, was pronounced dead at the scene in Woodland after his westbound Chevrolet Cruze was hit about 5:18 a.m. by an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox that crossed the center line, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

The driver of the Equinox, Priscilla Broadard, 71, of Beare, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either car.

Brown was an 11-year officer at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Crosswicks. He was also a union representative for Local 105 of the Policemen's Benevolent Association.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.

"He was a well-respected, well-liked officer," state PBA President Patrick Colligan said.

State Police continued to investigate the cause of the accident.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top