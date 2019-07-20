Woman crashes into and kills NJ corrections officer, troopers say

WOODLAND - A corrections officer died on his way to work on Route 72 before sunrise Saturday after a Maryland woman, who also died, collided with him.

Officer Sean Brown, 34, of Barnegat, was pronounced dead at the scene in Woodland after his westbound Chevrolet Cruze was hit about 5:18 a.m. by an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox that crossed the center line, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

The driver of the Equinox, Priscilla Broadard, 71, of Beare, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either car.

Brown was an 11-year officer at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Crosswicks. He was also a union representative for Local 105 of the Policemen's Benevolent Association.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.

"He was a well-respected, well-liked officer," state PBA President Patrick Colligan said.

State Police continued to investigate the cause of the accident.