Teen dies after being thrown from car in Route 295 crash in NJ
A 17-year-old passenger died in a car crash on Route 295 on Thursday afternoon after the 16-year-old driver collided with a truck.
State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said the Subaru car struck the truck while changing lanes heading south near Exit 15 (CR 607/Tomlin Station Rd) in Greenwich Township around 12:50 p.m.
The car struck the front of the truck and went into a guardrail ejecting the 17-year-old passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries while the truck driver was not hurt. No charges have been filed.
Marchan did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.
Route 295 was closed for several hours after the crash. Traffic was heavy with pre-Independence Day travelers.
The crash was the second fatal crash on Route 295 in Gloucester County in 2023, according to State Police records.
