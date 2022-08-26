Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house

GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging.

Township police said the "worker" said he needed to check the water pressure.

While the resident took the man to the water meter, he was communicating with a fellow "worker" via walkie-talkie, police said.

Police believe that while the resident was distracted at the water meter, another person entered the house and took jewelry and money.

Police are looking for anyone else who may have been approached or anyone who may have video footage that captured images of the individuals involved.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

