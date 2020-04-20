$5,000 reward to find man who shot woman in head and chest

A $5,000 reward has been posted for information about a man State Police say shot and injured a woman on Route 78 on March 31.

Cory Vernon, 39, of Easton, Pennsylvania was found conscious just before 6 a.m., inside her car on the off ramp at exit 6 in Greenwich on the eastbound side, with gunshot wounds to the head, hand and chest, according to State Police.

The incident may have started with an "incident" at exit 75 for Morgan Hill Road in Easton, Pennsylvania, just before the New Jersey border, police said. They did not reveal the nature of the incident.

Vernon's employer, QuVa Pharma, posted a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman. QuVa has a facility in Bloomsbury; Vernon's Facebook page said she is a security officer.

QuVa on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

State Police released a sketch of the gunman, who they say was wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Crime Tip Hotline at 908-475-6643 or 866-942-6467, or the State Police Perryville Station at 908-730-7042.

Vernon's son, Anthony Lee, on his Facebook page said he was grateful for her co-workers, who recognized her car when it was stopped to check on her the morning of the shooting.

On a GoFundMe page created by Lee, he said Vernon was on her way to work when she was shot. Donations will go towards hospital bills and expenses related to her recovery.

