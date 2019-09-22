Teen dies a week after car hits him on Route 46

A Dover High School student struck by a car while he crossed Route 46 after a football game last Friday night has died.

The 15-year-old was struck after Dover's game at Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway on Sept. 13 and was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries in the crash, according to a post on the school district website Facebook page.

School superintendent James McLaughlin confirmed the student's identity as Steven Gomez-Restrepo and said he died on Saturday "following treatment for serious injuries stemming from an automobile accident last week."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of a dear member of our track family. The DHS sophomore that was struck by a car last week has lost his fight," McLaughlin wrote.

McLaughlin said the district is saddened by Gomez-Restrepo's death and that support will be available for students on Monday.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with family and friends," McLaughlin said.

Rockaway police have not disclosed details about the crash. A message on Sunday morning has not yet been returned.

The town hosted a candlelight vigil for Gomez-Restrepo on Friday night in front of the hospital. Mayor James Dodd told the vigil a firefighter passing through the area moments after the crash had helped the student before first-responders arrived, according to the Morristown Daily Record's coverage of the event.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5