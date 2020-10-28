Teen charged with attempted murder in Seaside Park shooting

A 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder and robbery following a Tuesday morning shooting in Seaside Park.

A search for a gunman along Route 37 was set off after Seaside Park police received a 911 call at 11:45 a.m. about a shooting on I Street.

In neighboring Seaside Heights, the driver of a white BMW pulled up to a police vehicle and told officers that one of his passengers had been shot in the leg in Seaside Park. The male victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center and has since been released.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that the county SWAT team obtained a warrant and arrested the teen suspect Tuesday night.

Before the arrest, police had stopped vehicles leaving Seaside Heights on the Tunney Bridge.

Billhimer did not explain the circumstances of the shooting but the teen was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and unlawful weapon possession offenses.

Billhimer said Wednesday morning that he was grateful for the "breakneck speed" at which the suspect was identified and arrested. Billhimer did not explain how investigators learned who the suspect was.

"As I have stated on numerous occasions, this unbridled lawlessness — whether perpetrated by an adult or a juvenile — will not be tolerated in Ocean County,” Billhimer said in a written statement.

A line up on Route 37 west leaving Seaside Heights on Tuesday (Dave Lansing)

