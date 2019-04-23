Teen left vulgar graffiti on NJ police car, cops say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An arrest was made in the spray painting vandalism of a police car, stop sign, and a roadway in a Gloucester County neighborhood.

Washington Township Police in Gloucester County said resident Anthony Cram, 18, also left his mark on a bridge and a home decoration last Sunday night in the Birches, Tall Oaks, and Timber Hills developments.

The police vehicle was parked outside an off-duty's officer's home, according to police, prompting the department's FOP to post a $500 reward that was matched by a supporter of law enforcement. Police did not disclose the circumstances of Cram's arrest.

Washington Township graffiti on police car (Washington Township, Gloucester County Facebook page)

Cram was charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief and released, according to police, who said additional charges are pending.

A motive for the graffiti was not disclosed by police.

Graffiti in Washington Township (Washington Twp Police)

Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact them at 856-589-0330.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: