Teen, 17, shot, killed while hosting party at Irvington, NJ home

IRVINGTON — A 17-year-old teenager was shot and killed at his home while hosting a party Friday evening, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials said the shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. at the juvenile's home on the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Irvington. The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:40 p.m.

NJ Advance Media reported that the victim was identified as Kansley Moneus. He was reportedly found in his backyard after a dispute with another male. Police were responding to a report of a noise complaint following the gunshots.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting. No arrests have been made.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

