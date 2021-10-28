TEANECK — One township man has been arrested and charged with the murder of another, nearly five months after the victim was found shot at Ammann Park.

Jairrod Shannon, 20, was arrested Wednesday, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and is currently lodged in the Passaic County lockup pending an initial court appearance.

On the afternoon of Saturday, June 5, prosecutors said, police responded to the park on Fort Lee Road and found Maximilian Reyes, 20, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Reyes was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shannon is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of an assault firearm, third-degree hindering apprehension, and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Further details regarding what might have led to the shooting were not disclosed.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

