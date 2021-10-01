Teaneck man led ring of dozens of NJ burglaries, state AG says

A New Jersey man, arrested in North Carolina in April, has now been indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in a residential burglary ring that reached nine different counties in the Garden State.

The state Attorney General's Office Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau announced that Keith Perry, 38, of Teaneck is charged with first-degree promoting organized street crime, second-degree burglary with a weapon, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, and 16 additional counts of third-degree burglary.

A series of 84 burglaries were said to have taken place between October 2020 and March 2021 across Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union counties. Perry's charges specifically correspond to 17 of the 84 incidents, happening in six of the nine counties listed.

Get our free mobile app

Two other people arrested along with Perry in the spring have already pleaded guilty to charges filed against them.

The Attorney General's office indicated the burglaries, which commonly happened in the afternoon to early evening hours, followed a general template: forced entry through a doorway, with jewelry and other valuables taken from master bedrooms and other areas within each residence.

Total value of the stolen items came in at well over a half-million dollars, according to complaints filed in the case.

At least 40 different New Jersey municipal police departments are credited with assisting in the investigation.

Perry is currently held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021

Look inside The Avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a deluxe boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for the luxury designer brands.