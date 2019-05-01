Softball coach accused of stealing $14,000 may have been scammed

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — The treasurer of a Gloucester County softball team charged with stealing $14,000 in team funds may have needed the cash to recover from an online scam.

An league official who reported over $7,000 in missing funds to police told authorities William Neimeister was “caught in a scam online where he believed that he was talking to a woman overseas," NJ.com reported an affidavit of probable cause saying . The league official, whose name is not disclosed, also told police Neimeister had asked a relative for $20,000.

Neimeister was also a coach and umpire.

Neimeister was charged by Washington Township police on Monday with making unapproved cash withdrawals and debit card purchases for personal expenses between 2016 and 2019. Police did not initially say what he'd used the money for.

According to police, Neimeister had sole control of the team debit card, the NJ.com report says. CBS Philly reported that Neimeister has since paid back all the money.

Washington Township Softball issued a statement on its Facebook page stating that it is cooperating with the investigation. The statement also said the Wildcats' account is separate from municipal funds.

