Treasurer stole $14K from NJ softball league, cops say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — The treasurer for a traveling softball team was charged with stealing about $14,000 worth of funds from the team over the course of three years.

Township police said William P. Neimeister, 65, took the money from the Washington Township Lady Wildcats through unapproved cash withdrawals and debit card purchases for personal expenses.

Police said they opened an investigation after allegations were made against Neimeister for activity between May 2016 and February 2019.

Neimeister was charged with theft and released pending a court date.

Washington Township Softball issued a statement on its Facebook page stating that it is cooperating with the investigation. The statement also said the Wildcats' account is separate from municipal funds.

In 2018, Neimeister was a member of the Washington Township Environmental Commission, according to minutes from their meetings.

