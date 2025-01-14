Arrested NJ ‘school shooting’ teacher wants to be superintendent

🚨Amir Doctry began texting threats after being suspended, police said

🚨He posted a long rant in the description of an online video

🚨Doctry wanted to be named superintendent of Montclair schools

MONTCLAIR — A teacher whose "school shooting" comments closed down a North Jersey school district on Monday had made numerous threats toward a school employee after being suspended from his job, investigators said.

Disturbing and bizarre online comments and videos by Amir Doctry, 45, also revealed that he wanted to become schools superintendent.

Montclair Public Schools were closed Monday after an online threat was discovered Sunday night. Doctry was identified as the suspect and charged with making terroristic threats. Additional charges are pending, according to police. He was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators, he was on an involuntary leave of absence from Northeast Elementary School due to “erratic behavior." He showed up at the school on Thursday and signed into a classroom in violation of his leave.

After Doctry's access to the school and school database was suspended several threatening texts were sent from his personal cell phone, including one that read "I'm going to be your boss and fire you, just a heads up, you're a dick! God told me to tell you that, dumbass."

The victim received three more rounds of texts on Sunday and early Monday that started with Jewish emojis such as a menorah and Star of David. The texts became more serious and told the victim that he was dying and said there would be a "war like the 4th of July." The message included four explosion emojis.

'Joe must die'

The victim also found that Doctry was the administrator and content creator for the Gleaners Worldwide YouTube channel. A video was posted Sunday in which Doctry met with an embroiderer about a jacket he said he would wear when he was selected as Montclair's new superintendent. The video caption included a lengthy rant and a threat directed at someone named Joe, which made the victim concerned for his family's well-being.

"Joe must die school shooting Montclair school shooting kills Dr. Joe Racsim Racist Joe is dead. He dies tonight," the caption says. The name of the principal at Northeast Elementary is Dr. Joseph Putrino.

One of the other videos on the YouTube channel shows actor Denzel Washington sitting in a chair holding a gun with the caption "all parents in Montclair."

The channel has since been suspended for violations of community standards.

A longtime friend of Doctry's told TAP into Monclair the behavior being reported is unlike him.

Damen Cooper was named as the interim superintendent to replace Jonathan Ponds, who died in July. The search for a new superintendent is in the application phase.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Doctry had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

