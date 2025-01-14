Former kids athletic complex owner, 41, charged with teen sex abuse

☑️ Tara Carr was charged and arrested on Jan. 9

☑️ She picked up a 14-year-old on several occasions for school but went to a park

☑️ Carr was a former owner of Rastelli Kids complex in Deptford

The former owner of a children's athletic complex is charged with sexual assault on a teen 31 years her junior.

Tara Carr, 46, of Woodstown, was accused of luring and enticing a child and child endangerment in incidents from March to May 2024.

She was being held at the Salem County Jail after being arrested on Jan. 9.

She is a former owner of the Rastelli Kids complex in Deptford Township, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Encounters in a park

According to the complaint and affidavit in the case, Carr, offered the 14-year-old a ride to school and picked him up in her black Chevrolet SUV. On four occasions, Carr took the teen to Marlton Park in Pilesgrove and a park in Mannington where she performed oral sex.

Carr also sent nude pictures and videos to the teen via Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

