Teacher in Linden hit-and-run dies after 2 weeks in hospital

LINDEN — An elementary school teacher who was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 20 has died from her injuries, according to police.

Meghan Crilly, 35, was hit about 2 a.m. as she crossed North Wood Avenue near St. Georges Avenue by what police believe was a red 2014 or 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

She remained in a coma until she died Thursday. Crilly was a second grade teacher at the Beechwood School in Mountainside.

The Jeep, possibly with tinted windows and a sun roof, may have front-end damage, particularly to the lower grille area.

Police released two videos showing the vehicle leaving the scene of the crash.

Her parents told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they had to decide this week whether or not to Crilly off life support at University Hospital in Newark.

According to a GoFundMe page created to help with her medical expenses, her injuries included spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle, and a broken tibia. Her spleen was also removed and she suffered from internal bleeding. A message on the page said that her organs would be donated "to allow her light and love to shine in others."

Her father told CBS New York he wanted the driver to "come forward and be a man or woman about it."

Union County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

