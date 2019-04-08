In a unique approach to tackling the issue of sexual violence on college campuses, an event Tuesday at the The College of New Jersey identifies the everyday behaviors and mindsets that may be contributing to the problem.

Day to End Rape Culture, an expo-style event, is meant to foster conversations surrounding "the normalization of sexual assault and promotion of violence through societal and cultural means."

A school's dress code, as one example, can instill a false sense of power among males. When a young girl scrapes her knee and is consoled, but a young boy who does the same is told to suck it up, boys may be led to believe they can't express their feelings openly, and those feelings come out in a violent way down the line.

"It's about campus sexual assault, but from a much larger context," said Zach Gall, a TCNJ prevention education specialist.

The event also takes on specific topics such as sexual assault within the prison system, Gall said.

About 30 presenters — some students, some staff or faculty, some community partners — will be set up with their own exhibits regarding rape culture, ready to chat "openly and honestly" with anyone in attendance who's interested in learning more.

"We do think it's pretty unique," Gall said of the event, presented by TCNJ's Anti-Violence Initiatives. "Some things will be interactive."

The open event on Tuesday, scheduled for 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the Brower Student Center, is the college's fourth annual Day to End Rape Culture.

Gall said the event sees about 600 people over the four hours.

At a conference on the topic in March, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced that all 21 county prosecutors will hold community forums this fall on local college campuses to address the issue of campus sexual violence.

