Community Fest is returning to Ewing, New Jersey for fall 2024

Ewing residents and those in the surrounding areas will be pleased to know that Community Fest is returning for 2024.

It’s become a fall tradition for Ewing Township and The College of New Jersey to put on this fun filled event.

I have a bias, considering TCNJ is my alma mater (go Lions!), but there’s truly no feeling like strolling the College’s campus on a nice autumn day. Crisp air, gorgeous views (check out the lakes if you can), it's just... *chef’s kiss.*

That said, it’s not just for the students to enjoy, other New Jerseyans are encouraged to enjoy a day of fun activities.

When you’re ready to take a break from all the amazing vendors, check out the wide variety of entertainment for the whole family throughout the day. Inflatables, music, and performances by local school groups are just a few of the offerings.

Some of what you can expect from Community Fest is:

🍁 Crafters

🍁 Bike rides (more on those in a second…)

🍁 Civic organizations

🍁 Refreshments

🍁 A free car show starting at 1 p.m.

🍁 Family amusements

Plus of course, getting to hang out with friends and neighbors.

There are two different ways residents can participate in bike riding.

Bike Rodeo

Kids ages 4–12 can take on an obstacle course and learn safety tips as well as the rules of the road. (free; 11 a.m.)

Ewing Fall Spin

Grab your bike and get ready to tour Ewing Township in support of Meals on Wheels Mercer County. ($25-$30; 7:45 a.m.)

Community Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TCNJ's campus.

The College of New Jersey is located at 2000 Pennington Ave. in Ewing, NJ. The event will happen rain or shine, so pack a light jacket or umbrella just in case!

You can find any info you need on TCNJ’s website.

