New Jersey needs to step up their Swiftie game
If you’re like me, you’re still coming off of the high of watching Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” on Disney + (for maybe the third or fourth…or more time).
I was ‘Enchanted’ to watch it, as of writing this I’m re-watching the Speak Now era and preparing myself for the Red era.
Yes, Taylor, I *do* have 10 minutes to spare for ‘All Too Well,’ and I *always* will, Queen.
That said, some of my fellow New Jerseyans need to step up their Swiftie game, according to research done by Spin Blitz, we’re getting a bad ‘Reputation’ and I simply can’t ’Shake it Off.’
Which state has the most Taylor Swift fans?
A new study ranks U.S. states by ‘Swiftie Density’ following the aftershock of the Eras Tour, analyzing Taylor Swift-related searches across three main categories: Taylor Swift lyrics, Ticketmaster resale searches, and Eras Tour search interest.
The study looked at search frequency per 100,000 residents in each state to give an equal comparison, showing where Swifties are still making the most noise.
Swifties in Vermont were certainly ‘The 1’ in the ranking with 952 searches per 100,000 residents.
That’s the highest per capita total in the country. If Swifties ran the census, Vermont would be crowned capital of Swift Nation, they’d be ‘The Man’ considering their ‘Love Story’ with the superstar.
New Jersey, however, came in at number 29 on the ranking of the states. I don’t know about you, but I feel like we should at least be at number ’22!’
Our stats?
Taylor Swift lyrics searches per 100,000 residents: 252.98
Taylor Swift Ticketmaster resale searches per 100,000 residents: 119.62
Eras Tour search interest per 100,000 residents: 243.54
Total searches per 100,000 residents: 616.14
NJ Swifties, we need to step up. Now is not the time to “calm down.”
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
