Tax hikes, record spending, in Murphy’s last budget — NJ Top News

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the final budget of his two terms in office Tuesday, a nearly $58.1 billion proposal that includes more money for schools and public transit but could be upended by uncertainty over federal funding.

Murphy unveiled the budget during a speech to a joint session of the Democratic-led Legislature as he enters his final year in office. Primary campaigns to succeed him are already underway.

The governor cast the spending plan as the fulfillment of campaign promises, such as fully funding the state worker pension and consistently boosting K-12 spending, along with carving out new tax dollars for long cash-strapped New Jersey Transit.

“Though we have come far in this journey, let me be absolutely clear: We have not reached the finish line yet,” Murphy said. Citing what he called “the noise of chaos and confusion in Washington,” he pledged to set aside more than $6 billion in surplus to guard against “unforeseen challenges.”

“We're not done yet, and over the next year our absolute top priority — as it has been since Day 1 — is delivering economic security,” Murphy said.

State spending is now 63% higher than when Phil Murphy was first elected.

Despite a multi-billion dollar deficit, Murphy is increasing spending in his final budget by another $1.4 billion.

Murphy want to increase taxes on homes valued over $1 million, internet gambling, alcohol, and marijuana.

Two New Jersey police departments are warning drivers about a license plate available online that does not take the place of your regular tags.

The plates with a black background and white lettering can be ordered with the numbers and letters that your current plate displays. Some companies will paint your current plate and add a ceramic coating.

Monmouth Beach Police Chief Daniel McManus said his officers have been seeing more of these plates.

"It started out slowly, but it's definitely picking up in popularity with those plates. They are not legally issued pleats," McManus said. "They're not issued by the state.

They're issued by a private company. They're easily able to be replicated or altered. It's not an official plate, so someone could easily alter it to avoid recognition."

☑️ Displaying anything but a MVC issued license plate can result in a fine or jail time

☑️ "But they sell them online,' is not a legal defense," says Monmouth Beach police

☑️ A user faces loss of license for 6 months by using the plate considered counterfeit

• New Jersey drivers exhibit some of the most frustrating habits on the road, making driving a unique experience.

• The top five include being overly nice by letting multiple cars in, closing gaps to prevent lane changes, and driving too slowly in the left lane.

• Tailgating is highlighted as the most dangerous and annoying habit, raising concerns about road safety.

☑️ A fight broke out in the stands during a high school wrestling tournament

☑️ Top ranked wrestler Anthony Knox left the bench

☑️ His father was arrested during the fight

The NJSIAA has disqualified a senior high school wrestler, considered by some the best state high school wrestler of all time, from its state tournament following a fight in the stands during his match.

The fight broke out Saturday during the District 25 wrestling tournament at Collingswood High School between a parent, an athlete and another group of parents and athletes during a match involving Saint John Vianney High School, Collingswood High School athletic director Colleen Harte told NJ.com.

Saint John Vianney is a Catholic school in Holmdel.

Two people in the stands were arrested, according to Harte. Collingswood police have not released a statement about the events. One of those arrested was the father of Anthony Knox Jr., the top ranked high school wrestler in the country, Shore Sports Insider reporter Bob Badders said.

DENVILLE — A New Jersey woman is charged with running a prostitution ring out of her massage parlor in Morris County.

Soon Bang, 63, is charged with second-degree money laundering, third-degree promoting prostitution, and engaging in prostitution.

Bang, also known as Cindy, offered special illicit services at Oasis Spa on Route 10 West, authorities said.

Police swarmed the massage parlor in Deville last Thursday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

They found a "large" stash of cash that investigators believe was made through prostitution.

