Murphy’s final budget for NJ would be 67% higher than when he started

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the final budget of his two terms in office Tuesday, a nearly $58.1 billion proposal that includes more money for schools and public transit but could be upended by uncertainty over federal funding.

Murphy unveiled the budget during a speech to a joint session of the Democratic-led Legislature as he enters his final year in office. Primary campaigns to succeed him are already underway.

The governor cast the spending plan as the fulfillment of campaign promises, such as fully funding the state worker pension and consistently boosting K-12 spending, along with carving out new tax dollars for long cash-strapped New Jersey Transit.

“Though we have come far in this journey, let me be absolutely clear: We have not reached the finish line yet,” Murphy said. Citing what he called “the noise of chaos and confusion in Washington,” he pledged to set aside more than $6 billion in surplus to guard against “unforeseen challenges.”

“We're not done yet, and over the next year our absolute top priority — as it has been since Day 1 — is delivering economic security,” Murphy said.

Reaction by New Jersey Policy Perspective, a progressive group NJPP President Nicole Rodriguez said the budget proposal leaves a structural deficit of $1 billion "with a surplus that would cover barely a month of government operations in the event of an economic downturn." "While families are struggling with basic costs, the proposed budget does not expand the Child Tax Credit or income assistance for working-class households, and it cuts back on grant funding for nonprofits and community programs. Yet, the budget finds room to fund StayNJ, an expensive homeowner subsidy program that would help wealthy households, even though it fails to meet the required fiscal responsibility guardrails set out in the original law. “Rather than diverting funds from affordable housing and other essential services to fill budget holes, New Jersey needs more progressive, sustainable revenue solutions to build an equitable state for all residents — not one that forces cutbacks for the programs they rely on.”

Federal funding murky

The proposal comes amid a federal funding freeze and a congressional debate over spending, which officials said could torpedo any planning. About $27.5 billion of federal assistance in the form of aid and matching funds could be at risk, particularly for the state-administered Medicaid program, which provides health care for lower-income children and adults, according to State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.

Other states are facing similar circumstances.

“We’re sort of being put on notice that some draconian cuts are being presented. We don't know what they are,” Muoio said. “You can’t predict what’s going to happen but what we’re seeing is not good.”

Murphy's plan would increase spending by about 3.8% over last year's proposal. But actual proposed spending is a fraction of a percentage point below what was enacted into law for the current fiscal year. Legislative changes and supplemental spending account for the difference.

The budget's next stop is before state lawmakers, who are constitutionally required to enact a balanced spending plan by July 1.

Higher spending, declining revenues?

Murphy's concentration on tighter spending proposals comes as a couple of the state's revenue streams — specifically corporate taxes — are forecast to decline. It also coincides with Republican frustration over the state's ballooning budget, which has grown from $37.4 billion since Murphy introduced his first budget in 2018.

Indeed, Murphy has been upfront about his progressive policy preferences, and put a number of them in place over his eight years as governor. He and lawmakers raised taxes on people earning income over $1 million; they've permitted business tax cuts to lapse, which brought in more revenue to the state treasury; and have instituted new taxes. The latter include the 2.5% public transit fee paid by companies making over $10 million.

Reaction by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka also faults the "unsustainable" budget, a 67% increase in spending since Murphy took office, for having a $1 billion structural deficit but lauds the surplus for the next governor. “We do welcome, as in past years, a fifth consecutive full pension payment by the Murphy administration as part of the FY26 budget. But in his two terms, there have been no substantive conversations about much-needed pension and other benefit reforms for future state employees... “We again see full funding of New Jersey’s school funding formula. But it’s a formula that we know does not work the way it should because it leaves too many districts with unforeseen funding changes and lacks transparency and accountability. Another reform much needed... "There is also a significant increase on real estate transactions. The impacts of the doubling and tripling of real estate taxes will filter down to buyers and sellers of homes less than $1 million as it will slow the market, amid continuing affordability issues for home buying. “We see $815 million committed to NJ Transit in FY26 from the Corporate Transit Tax. That appears to be most of the projected amount to be collected in this coming fiscal year and we are glad to see it going to its intended purpose — to plug the NJ TRANSIT deficit. However, $1 billion collected from our largest job creators last year still remains in surplus and therefore open for purposes other than NJ Transit... “We are very disappointed to hear of a damaging $20 million cut for New Jersey’s community colleges, a severe blow to the thousands of students who benefit from them and workforce development in the state... “We are also disappointed that there is a return of last year’s ill-advised 'buck-a-truck' proposal. Only this time, the excise tax will be a $2 truck excise fee. This tax will burden the vital manufacturing and logistics industries and result in higher prices for businesses and consumers."

Murphy and lawmakers have also boosted funding for K-12 education, which was mostly flat at about $8 billion annually under the previous governor, Republican Chris Christie. Under Murphy, funding has gone from $8.5 billion to $12 billion in the fiscal 2026 proposal the governor unveiled Tuesday.

If enacted, the budget would set a $6.3 billion surplus, far above the roughly $500 million rainy day account Murphy inherited. Murphy and lawmakers have also promised billions of dollars in property tax relief, which the proposal would enact. But without a dedicated funding stream, it's unclear whether future administrations could continue to carry the benefits forward.

New Jersey has among the highest property taxes in the country.