You know that tattoo you got on a dare? Or maybe that one you got to show your everlasting love with the person you broke up with for whatever reason. You no longer have to live with that awful reminder.

You can go to Removery, which is inside The Shoppes at Cinnaminson on Burlington Pike between Cooper Medical Urgent Care and Saladworks. This is their 148th U.S. studio. They also have eight locations in Canada and 12 in Australia.

Jo Kelton, the chief operating officer at Removery, elaborated on the company’s decision to open at this location.

"We are thrilled to unveil our newest studio in Cinnaminson, NJ,” Kelton said. “After an extensive analysis of the market, it became clear that Cinnaminson, with its vibrant community, was the perfect fit for Removery's expansion. As a company dedicated to empowering individuals on their personal journeys, we are making our transformative services more available to the Cinnaminson, Cherry Hill, and Moorestown communities who were eager for more convenient locations near their neighborhood."

What makes Removery so good at getting rid of tattoos?

Removery uses laser tattoo removal through PicoWay laser system by Candela.

Since they've just opened, of course, Removery has a deal for you.

"New clients at this location will receive $350 off a complete removal package by June 2. To sign up for an appointment, please call 866-602- 2561 or visit removery.com and connect with Removery on Instagram (@removery) or Facebook (@removery)."

Removery’s Cinnaminson studio, located at 175 US Route 130, Suite G, is 2,169 square feet with two treatment rooms and two consultation rooms. Regular business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom