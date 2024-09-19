🎅 A big box store is hiring thousands for the holiday season

Tis the season for, well, seasonal employment.

Need a job? There’s good news. Target has announced it plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season to supplement its existing team of workers.

Jobs will be available across Target retail stores and supply chain facilities.

“Seasonal team members help Target deliver a joyful and easy holiday shopping experience by supporting Order Pickup and Drive Up, stocking products, and helping get holiday purchases to Target guests and stores as quickly as possible,” according to the press release.

Seasonal team members will have access to a market-leading starting wage range, as well as health and well-being benefits, and opportunities for growth and development.

More than half of last year’s seasonal team members were offered a position to stay with Target, the company said.

Applications for seasonal work will be available starting on Sept. 25. Interested candidates can visit here to apply for a variety of positions.

In-store positions include guest advocates, front-of-store attendants, fulfillment experts, general merchandising experts, food and beverage experts, and style consultants.

At the supply chain facilities, Target is hiring for roles within warehouse operations. A role in the supply chain means being on the front lines of getting products to guests and stores as efficiently and quickly as possible.

Seasonal team members will have access to a robust total awards program, the company said. That includes a starting wage range from $15 to $24 per hour, health and well-being benefits, health and well-being benefits, flexible schedules, discounts on merchandise, and more.

Target said some of the benefits that their team members love include free, 24/7 access to virtual healthcare through CirrusMD, the ability to get paid early with DailyPay, free and confidential counseling services, a 10% discount on Target merchandise, and an additional 20% discount on wellness items at Target.

For store positions, pre-recorded video and online interviews will once again be used this year.

For supply chain positions, candidates will submit applications and online assessments.

For those not looking for seasonal work but want to get a head start on the holiday shopping season, Target Circle Week is Oct. 6-12. The week features deals on products to help consumers prep for the holidays, along with savings on fall favorites.

There are 52 Target stores in New Jersey.

