Take a look inside Jon Bon Jovi’s new $43 million mansion

Jon Bon Jovi must be getting sick of closings. On the same day he closed on the sale of his Palm Beach, FL estate for nearly $20 million he purchased a new lavish home just two miles down the road. For $43 million. I guess he needed more space?

NJ.com gives the backstory on the home he just sold and how he bought it only two years ago for $10 million. Wait a minute! Is Bon Jovi becoming a house flipper?! Someone check his viewing history for HGTV!

He still has yet to sell his NJ mansion on the Navesink River in Middletown. It’s been on the market since 2017. Hmmm. Must not be using Rob Dekanski.

The new place is more like a resort than a home with a courtyard pool, cabana, exercise room, wine cellar, etc. How large is it? It has elevators. It has seven bedrooms. Seven and a half baths. And it’s over 10,000 square feet.

You want to take a look around? Sure you do.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.