Beloved taco restaurant just opened another New Jersey location
It doesn’t have to be Taco Tuesday to enjoy the classic Mexican dish.
In my opinion, almost any time is a good time for a taco, which is exactly why I’m excited that this taco chain just opened another spot in the Garden State.
Tacoria
Started by a couple of friends from Rutgers who share a love of Mexican food, Tacoria is meant to share the owners’ love of the cuisine with the rest of New Jersey.
The new Tacoria is located at 445 River Rd. Edgewater, NJ.
According to the restaurant’s website:
Tacoria is more than just a restaurant with the best Mexican food ever (according to our moms). It’s our way of paying homage to the vibrant colors, rich culture and warm hospitality of our southern neighbors.
Our goal is to make Tacoria a place that inspires and improves our local communities through amazing fresh food, great people and exciting atmosphere.
Tacoria has multiple spots across New Jersey for you to check out:
📍 Jersey City
📍 Princeton
📍 Montclair
📍 Morristown
📍 New Brunswick
📍 Paramus
📍 Hoboken
📍 Piscataway
📍 Ridgewood
📍 Marlton
📍 And as you’ve been reading about: Edgewater
A place where everyone can eat fresh, feel fresh, be fresh.
The delicious food is available for takeout or delivery.
We love Mexican food. The end.
Viva la Tacoria!
