It doesn’t have to be Taco Tuesday to enjoy the classic Mexican dish.

In my opinion, almost any time is a good time for a taco, which is exactly why I’m excited that this taco chain just opened another spot in the Garden State.

Tacoria

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

Started by a couple of friends from Rutgers who share a love of Mexican food, Tacoria is meant to share the owners’ love of the cuisine with the rest of New Jersey.

The new Tacoria is located at 445 River Rd. Edgewater, NJ.

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

According to the restaurant’s website:

Tacoria is more than just a restaurant with the best Mexican food ever (according to our moms). It’s our way of paying homage to the vibrant colors, rich culture and warm hospitality of our southern neighbors.

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

Our goal is to make Tacoria a place that inspires and improves our local communities through amazing fresh food, great people and exciting atmosphere.

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

Tacoria has multiple spots across New Jersey for you to check out:

📍 Jersey City

📍 Princeton

📍 Montclair

📍 Morristown

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

📍 New Brunswick

📍 Paramus

📍 Hoboken

📍 Piscataway

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

📍 Ridgewood

📍 Marlton

📍 And as you’ve been reading about: Edgewater

A place where everyone can eat fresh, feel fresh, be fresh.

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

The delicious food is available for takeout or delivery.

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

We love Mexican food. The end.

Viva la Tacoria!

eattacoria via Instagram eattacoria via Instagram loading...

9 Ways To Cool The Afterburn Of Spicy Foods

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ Updated 6/19/2025 - A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. And please make sure to check back often for any any updates, including new or cancelled shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈