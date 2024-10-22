✈ Man attacked the flight crew on a flight to Zurich, prosecutors say

✈ He also tried to break into the cockpit

✈ The flight returned to Newark

The pilot of a Swiss Airlines flight to Zurich had to declare an emergency and return to Newark Liberty Airport after a passenger went berserk and attacked the flight crew then tried to break into the cockpit, according to the U.S. Attorney.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger says the violent incident happened in March, 2024, when Jan Daeninck, 43, of Belgium "walked up to a female flight attendant, grabbed both of her breasts with his hands, shook her, and began yelling at her."

Court documents show that was just the start of Daeninck's rampage on the airplane.

The flight attendant was able to wrest herself away from Daeninck, but then he tried to break into the cockpit by "repeatedly striking, punching, and kicking the cockpit door."

Swiss International Air Lines/Townsquare Media illustration Swiss International Air Lines/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Sellinger says when Daeninck could not get into the cockpit, he attacked a male flight attendant "by repeatedly punching and kicking the flight attendant, striking him in head and upper body with a closed fist."

The flight crew was eventually able to subdue Daeninck and pin him to the floor of the flight cabin.

"As a result of Daeninck’s actions," Sellinger said, "The flight turned around and landed back at Newark Liberty International Airport."

Port Authority Police were waiting when the flight landed and took Daeninck into custody. Investigators have not said what sparked the man's behavior.

Daeninck is charged by complaint with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault and intimidation, one count of assault, and one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bond after an appearance in federal court.

Newark Liberty International Airport Newark Liberty International Airport loading...

According to the U.S. Attorney:

✔ The charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

✔ The charge of assault by beating or striking carries a maximum punishment of one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.

✔ The charge of abusive sexual contact carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom