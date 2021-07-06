Sweet corn hummus is what you SHOULD have served this weekend

Every year on the program we go over all of the traditional Fourth of July barbecue recipes.

People call in with their suggestions of the best burgers, the best potato salad, blah blah blah. But I am so excited to introduce a new one. I found out about it too late but it will definitely be on my July 4 menu for next year.

As a matter of fact it’ll be in rotation throughout the year because it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever tasted and my family went nuts over it. Last night while at dinner with my family, I was introduced to sweet corn hummus.

I consider myself quite the hummus connoisseur, so I was shocked that I hadn’t tried this before. The minute I tasted it, I was in heaven, and you will be too. I quickly figured out how to recreate it. I want you to try it with me, so here is the easy recipe that I hope becomes a new staple in my household.

You need very few ingredients for this recipe, and they include:

5 cloves of garlic

3 cups of sweet corn on the cob

1 can of chickpeas

½ cup olive oil

2 tbsp tahini paste

(optional 2 green onions)

To make the hummus you first need to peel your corn and make sure all of the hair is removed.

Then place the kernels into a food processor and blend to your desired consistency.

Next, add your garlic and chickpeas and add the olive oil as you put those through the food processor.

Add your lemon juice and keep the processor on until you have reached the desired consistency.

When ready you can plate with crispy chickpeas, or keep it simple and serve plain.

When I tell you this is one of the sweetest, best hummus I have ever had I am not lying. And if you don’t believe me I guess you’ll have to take a stab at this recipe and let me know how you feel.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.