SUV rolls down embankment and into Holmdel pool

HOLMDEL — Everyone wants to get the road salt off their car after a snowstorm. One car in Monmouth County did it the hard way on Friday morning.

A man's Mercedes SUV wound up in a neighbor's swimming pool on Seven Oaks Drive after losing control when backing out of the garage.

The car crashed through two fences as it went down an embankment, according to police.

Police said the driver, the only person in the car, couldn't get himself out. Police helped him out through the hatchback. He was not injured.

Police told the Patch of Holmdel that a crane will have to be used to get the SUV out of the pool.

Car that went into a swimming pool in Holmdel (Holmdel Rescue Squad)

How was your Friday morning commute? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ